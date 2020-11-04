Watch: Surveillance video shows officers ambushed, fired upon in French Quarter

On Monday afternoon, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a media briefing to provide an update on this incident.

Officer Trevor Abney is in good spirits, but is still under hospital care. Chief Ferguson says the current concern is whether he will regain full vision, as he was shot in the face.

Officer Brooke Duncan IV was treated at the hospital for minor lacerations he received from glass shattered by bullets.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Donnell Hassell, is being charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Surveillance Video Courtesy Fawkes Fine Art Gallery