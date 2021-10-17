WATCH: Smoke lingers from Saturday nights massive fire along the Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night, flames filled the air as a massive fire engulfed the wharf along the New Orleans riverfront.

As of Sunday afternoon, 12 hours later, smoke continues to linger.

The New Orleans Fire Department reported 193 incidents from October 16 to October 17.

There were 193 incidents between 0701 October 16,2021 and 0700 October 17,2021. There was 1 working fire.

2 Alarm- 4 blocks of the old Market St. Wharf. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) October 17, 2021

Sixteen NOFD units carried forty-one Fire Fighters to fight the incident at its peak.

10/17/2021. Old Market St Wharf. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/FPd0ohzplA — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) October 17, 2021

10/17/2021. Old Market St Wharf. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/bBC3IqVPup — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) October 17, 2021

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

With an uptick in reported fires, residents can do some things to increase fire readiness in their homes.

Here are some safety tips from the NOFD:

Regularly Check Smoke Alarms – take advantage of NOFD’s Free Smoke Dectector Installation Program and have fire fighters install working smoke detectors in homes

– take advantage of NOFD’s Free Smoke Dectector Installation Program and have fire fighters install working smoke detectors in homes Don’t Overload Circuits – do not place cords and wires under rugs or in high traffic areas. Have outlets that sputter or emit an odor professionally repaired or replaced.

– do not place cords and wires under rugs or in high traffic areas. Have outlets that sputter or emit an odor professionally repaired or replaced. Follow Manufacturer’s Directions – Overheating, unusual smells, shorts and sparks are all warning signs that appliances need to be shut off, then replaced or repaired.

– Overheating, unusual smells, shorts and sparks are all warning signs that appliances need to be shut off, then replaced or repaired. Use Safety Caps – cover unused outlets, especially if there are small children in the home

– cover unused outlets, especially if there are small children in the home Practice Generator Safety – Keep anything combustible at least three feet away.

– Keep anything combustible at least three feet away. Have a Fire Escape Plan – Practice an escape plan from every room of the home or business. Ensure family members of all ages have an emergency phone number and alternate meeting spot memorized.

For more information on fire safety visit the New Orleans Fire Departments’ website.