WATCH: Smoke, flames billow from roof of Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Central Business District was abuzz on Tuesday afternoon as smoke and flames could be seen from miles away billowing from the roof of the Caesars Superdome.

The city tweeted that the New Orleans Fire Department was responding to the fire and requested for people to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

The @NOLAFireDept is responding to a fire at the @CaesarsDome. Please avoid the area near the dome. pic.twitter.com/mOGOmihszv — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

Due to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida throughout Southeast Louisiana, the Superdome has yet to host an NFL home game for the New Orleans Saints this season.

The Saints were expected to open their season in the dome against Green Bay on Sept. 12.

That game was moved, and the team was expected to return to the stadium in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.