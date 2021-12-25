WATCH: Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ very own WGNO is proud to present celebrity singer and fiddler, Amanda Shaw, for the third of four Cajun Christmas Special viewings continuing with this spectacular Christmas Day showcase at noon on WGNO-ABC 26.

As part of her annual holiday series, Shaw has donated $5,200 to both the Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Bayou Relief initiative launched by the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund following the catastrophic damage done by Hurricane Ida in August.

Joining Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys are special guests Scoot, Faith Becnel and Chapel Heart.

The special will also air at 7:30 p.m. on NOLA 38.