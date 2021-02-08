Watch: NOPD provides update on Monday morning SWAT roll on Audubon St.

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, a SWAT roll was declared in the 2100 block of Audubon Street, in the Second District.

At this location, the suspect in an armed carjacking investigation has barricaded himself inside of a residence.

Chief Ferguson said the suspect, 24-year-old Philip Barbarin, is armed and extremely dangerous.

Citizens are urged to avoid this area until police activity has concluded.

Any residents living in the immediate area of this activity are urged to remain inside of their homes until police activity has concluded.

On February 6, two unknown black males reportedly approached the victim near the intersection of Lowerline and Willow streets. One of the subjects was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the unknown subjects fled.

Moments later, at the intersection of Lowerline and Oak streets, two unknown black males matching the same description of the previous incident reportedly approached a second victim and demanded his property at gunpoint. The victim handed over his wallet and cell phone. The victim then fled from the unknown subjects. The unknown subject then allegedly fired a shot at the victim, missing the victim, who fled uninjured.

On February 7, a series of armed robberies and a shooting occurred in the 1700-1900 blocks of Broadway Street, where the perpetrator demanded property from the victims armed with a firearm and then fled the location.

Through investigation, NOPD Second District detectives developed and positively identified Barbarin as the gunman in the armed robberies and shooting incidents.

Barbarin is wanted on the following charges:

Six counts of armed robbery with a firearm

One count of aggravated assault with a firearm

One count of aggravated second-degree battery

One count of access device fraud