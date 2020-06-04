Watch: New Orleans ministers lead prayer vigil for George Floyd

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday morning, ministers & community leaders in New Orleans met to lead a rally and a prayer vigil after the killing of George Floyd.

Minister Charmaine Baker, business leaders and local ministers will join with residents and community officials to discuss looting, rioting, and protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man that has sparked racial tensions in New Orleans and throughout the nation.

Ministers will join together in a rally for justice and a “prayer for peace” after police officials announced “outside agitators” infiltrating peaceful demonstrations in New Orleans to incite violence against police and local merchants.

Business leaders will announce a reward for information leading to arrests in hate crime incidents in New Orleans.

New Orleans is one of the nation’s largest majority-minority cities, with over 60 percent of the population identifying as Black or African American.

The gruesome killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN, by police has been shared millions of times on social media and led to protests for justice in every state of the nation and the District of Columbia.