NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District Attorney Jason Williams and a prosecution team secured another conviction in court on Tuesday.

The conviction of Garret Ward was announced for killing 60-year-old Arnold Jackson in the 2000 block of Saint Charles Avenue in January 2018.

A jury found Ward guilty of manslaughter and reports say he will face up to 40 years in prison.

According to NOPD, Ward, was intoxicated when he viciously attacked Jackson which led to his death 12 days later at University Medical Center.

Reports show that the event followed an altercation Ward had with his significant other at a local bar.

Under oath in court, witnesses testified to the use of several racial slurs by Ward to Jackson.

District Attorney Williams spoke to WGNO news about the conviction and said it was a troubling case.

“It was one of the most brutal things I have ever seen,” said Williams.

Williams said he remembered speaking with the victim’s daughters. he said it was a very emotional case.

He added, “The facts are very clear here, that he took advantage of an elderly man and did not want to be held accountable.”

Williams said that Ward’s legal team was strong but he said his team was stronger. he said he is satisfied because Jackson’s family is satisfied.

“His daughters were there every day and there every day for court, and they are satisfied.”

Reports said Arnold Jackson’s daughter Kenyada Schnyder said the following in s statement:

“The goal was always justice for my father and for the person responsible for murdering him to be held responsible. And, justice was served. These past four years have been very hard for me. Outside of being present for every single court date, I missed out on special moments with my father like him walking me down the aisle at my wedding and celebrating his birthday or Father’s Day. It has been extremely hurtful and painful. I can’t thank DA Jason Williams, Victim Witness Advocate Chief Alison Morgado, and Attorneys Christian Hebert-Pryor and Andre Gaudin enough for all of their great work on this case. They kept me informed and engaged throughout the entire process; I truly appreciate them. I am so happy that this is finally over after four years and the man who murdered my father will pay for what he did. Thank God for justice.”