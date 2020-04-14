WATCH: Lutcher High School celebrates Seniors with “Be The Light” movement

LUTCHER, La.– Lutcher High School gave Bulldog nation a chance to celebrate its 2020 Senior Class by taking part in the growing “Be The Light” movement.

For 20 minutes, the lights at the football, baseball, and softball stadiums were turned on.

From there, the celebration began.

A convoy of vehicles circled the stadiums, honking horns in a celebratory manner to thank the seniors whose final year of high school was cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak.

“With athletics being such an important part of our community here at Lutcher, we thought it would be a good idea if we could do the same thing that’s going on nationally and pay our seniors some respect and give them some of the accolades they deserve even though they won’t be able to get them on the field,” said Lutcher Athletic Director Dwain Jenkins.

The “Be The Light” movement is being celebrated in communities across the country.