NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team’s matchup with Southern Miss will kickoff at 6 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 26 and will air live on Stadium Network.

The game will serve as a rematch of the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. In that meeting, the Olive and Blue defeated the Golden Eagles, 30-13, to cap off a second straight season with a bowl win.