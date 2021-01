NEW ORLEANS – In 2021, the rich cultural tradition of Mardi Gras should still be acknowledged and safely celebrated, despite the impact of COVID-19.

Winn-Dixie is taking the opportunity to explore deeper traditions of Mardi Gras, beyond parades.

In addition, Winn-Dixie is aiming to engage with Ochsner Hospital for Children in an impactful, virtual way to ensure the safety of patients and families