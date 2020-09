WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The entirety of the Downsville Middle School student body has been placed on a 14-day quarantine following a series of confirmed COVID cases among students and teachers.

According to Tony Cain, the principal for Downsville Community Charter Schools, the Louisiana Department of Health determined that there was a high probability that all students and some staff had been exposed to COVID-19. Due to the exposure, LDH instructed that all middle school students be placed on a 14-day quarantine.