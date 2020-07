NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD), the Mayor's Office of Youth & Families (OYF), NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) and LCMC Health are providing childhood vaccines to citywide feeding sites.

A CDC report released in May 2020 found a troubling drop in routine childhood vaccinations as a result of families staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although public health stay-at-home warnings were followed, an unfortunate result was that many children missed routine vaccinations. This partnership between NOHD, OYF, NOLA-PS and LCMC is providing needed access for children to be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. Children will still need to be up to date on their vaccinations when schools reopen for in-person learning.