NEW ORLEANS –Tulane men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes has been chosen to the 2021 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District Second Team.

Forbes is one of just 10 players in the American Athletic Conference to receive an all-district nod this season, which was voted on by member coaches of the NABC. He is the Green Wave’s first all-district selection since Melvin Frazier received the same distinction in 2018.