Watch: Take Em Down NOLA demands all ‘white supremacy’ symbols in New Orleans come down

People shout slogans and hold placards, on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas, as they take part in a “Black lives matter” rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Take Em Down NOLA held a press conference to demand the New Orleans City Council to remove any remaining symbols of white supremacy. This includes renaming building, streets, and more.

“We demand New Orleans join Richmond, VA and other cities worldwide in removing white supremacy monuments We demand an end to the piecemeal approach of changing the monuments to white supremacy one street, one statue, one public school and one street at a time. We are putting forth a demand for the City Council to adopt our ordinance, which mandates the removal of that all monuments to white supremacy from our public spaces,” says TEDN Organizer Malcolm Suber.