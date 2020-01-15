Watch: Steve Gleason receives Congressional Gold Medal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. - Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal.

Gleason became a advocate for ALS after he was diagnosed with the degenerative disease, helping more than 15,000 ALS patients through his Team Gleason foundation.

Senator Bill Cassidy said that advocacy work led him to nominate Gleason for the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow on a civilian.

“Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and resolve in the face of ALS. He has remained positive in the face of extreme adversity, inspiring all who hear his story. Steve deserves this medal, and I look forward to his presentation ceremony,” Cassidy said.

Gleason is one of fewer than 200 people who have been awarded the medal, which requires an act of Congress.

The ceremony was held in the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall.