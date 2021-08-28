Watch: St.Tammany officials prepare for Hurricane Ida

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday afternoon, St. Tammany President Mike Cooper and other parish and municipality leaders spoke at a press conference to provide an update on Hurricane Ida.

In the conference, Cooper said the hurricane is expected to have high-speed winds and there is a strong possibility for tornadoes to develop.

He urged the community to gather food water medical supplies, propane gasoline, and all that is needed.

He reminded the public sandbags are available until dusk today.

Citizens can expect local roadways to be flooded, with widespread power outages for an extended period of time.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Schools will be closed on Monday