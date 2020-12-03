Watch: Roosevelt Hotel lights up for the holidays

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city officials are flipping the switch to light up the Roosevelt Hotel’s Waldorf Wonderland for the 2020 holiday season.
“I want to thank the Roosevelt Hotel for inviting us to be a part of this unique holiday tradition,” Cantrell said. “This year may be a little different, but it remains special in our hearts. Our residents have shown remarkable vigilance and resilience in our collective efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to adhere to the guidelines and keep everyone safe. We know that we will all work together to remain safe so we can enjoy the holidays with friends and loved ones. I can’t think of a more magical place to do that than in the famed lobby of the Roosevelt Hotel.”
City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said she was proud to be on hand to help turn on the lights this year. Visiting the Roosevelt has long been a holiday tradition in her family, Avegno said.
“This year, perhaps more than ever, we feel it is our duty to keep our traditions alive that have created holiday memories in the past and will continue to bring that spirit of joy that will last a lifetime,” Roosevelt New Orleans general manager Tod Chambers said. “Like all families, we have reimagined our signature traditions and programming for those to enjoy in a safe and physically distanced manner. We invite individuals and families from near and far to celebrate and enjoy a complete holiday experience by staying with us, relishing in our exquisite decor and partaking in our many festivities.”