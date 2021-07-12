Watch Live: Ribbon cutting at NOLA Detox and Recovery Center

NEW ORLEANS — Across Louisiana, there is an overwhelming need for addiction treatment solutions, and according to the CDC, New Orleans is disproportionately impacted by the increasing national addiction crisis with overdose rates four to six times greater than the rest of the state.

Backed by some of the most trusted leaders in healthcare, NOLA Detox and Recovery Center is immediately going to make an impact on these alarming statistics by providing accessible addiction treatment solutions to New Orleanians and beyond.

According to founders Dan Forman and Chris Copeland, NOLA Detox is the largest private investment in addiction treatment in New Orleans and is unlike anything else available across the city — serving patients with best-in-class treatments and amenities, all while embracing the vibrant culture of the city.