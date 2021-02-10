Watch: Rex Organization visits with healthcare heroes at UMC

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday morning, members of the Rex Organization traveled to University Medical Center to visit with local healthcare heroes.

The Rex Organization presented a special Rex scroll, highlighting the heroic actions that so

many from the medical field have taken to care for New Orleanians, especially this past year

during the pandemic.

Rex officials were joined by LCMC Health and University Medical Center leaders Greg Feirn (Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health) and Danny Hardman (Chief Executive Officer of University Medical Center).

Below is the text from the special Rex scroll saluting healthcare heroes:

Health Care Heroes



We Have Watched with Deep Admiration your Dedication, Skill and Compassion, a True and Enduring Manifestation of Our Motto, Pro Bono Publico.



We Have Witnessed, from Afar, Your Care of All of Our Subjects, as You have Devised New Treatments to Counter this Terrible Virus. We will Forever Remember Your Courage and Devotion, and the Tenderness with Which You have Cared for all of Our subjects.



While the Pandemic Forces us to Forgo Our Visit to New Orleans to Celebrate this Carnival Season, We Anticipate with Joy Our Return to Our Beloved Capital City in 2022 to Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Our Joyous Reign.



May You Never Cease to Love.



Rex, King of Carnival

Attest: Bathurst