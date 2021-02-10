Watch: Rex Organization visits with healthcare heroes at UMC

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday morning, members of the Rex Organization traveled to University Medical Center to visit with local healthcare heroes.
The Rex Organization presented a special Rex scroll, highlighting the heroic actions that so
many from the medical field have taken to care for New Orleanians, especially this past year
during the pandemic.
Rex officials were joined by LCMC Health and University Medical Center leaders Greg Feirn (Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health) and Danny Hardman (Chief Executive Officer of University Medical Center).
Below is the text from the special Rex scroll saluting healthcare heroes: