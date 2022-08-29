NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 29, the Hip Hop Caucus and New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation held a Hurricane Katrina healing ceremony and rally in remembrance of the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A second line rallied from the Lower 9th ward to Hunters Field on Monday morning. Following the parade, a concert was held.

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Gulf Coast and caused mass destruction in the city of New Orleans after the levees failed. The Category 5 Atlantic hurricane killed thousands of people. According to the National Weather Service, Katrina was one of the most devastating natural disasters in United States history.

On the same day, in 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Lower Lafourche Parish near Port Fourchon just before noon. The Category 4 Hurricane caused catastrophic damage from wind and storm surges mainly in the Dulac, Montegut, and Grand Isle areas.