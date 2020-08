NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests to the spring due to continuing concerns related to COVID-19. With the number of coronavirus cases surpassing 5 million in the U.S., the Privateers leadership team, in conjunction with the Southland Conference, voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.

The fall sports affected for the Privateers are men's and women's cross country and volleyball. The preseason fall competitions for golf and men’s and women’s tennis have also been canceled. At this time, there have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.