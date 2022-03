NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, February 28, two Krewes will roll through the streets of New Orleans.

WGNO News is at Gallier Hall as the Krewe of Proteus and Orpheus cruise through St.Charles Avenue near Lafayette Square.

Krewe of Proteus starts rolling at 5:15 p.m.

Krewe of Orpheus starts rolling at 6:00 p.m.