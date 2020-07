NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist, has been ranked the #1 hospital in Louisiana for the ninth consecutive year and recognized as a Best Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice.

Ochsner was also ranked #1 in the New Orleans metro area.