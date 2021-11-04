Ochsner Hospital for Children administers first COVID-19 vaccine doses to children ages 5-11

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is now available in Louisiana. Ochsner Hospital for Children administered its first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children (ages 5- 11).

Louisiana experienced a rise in COVID-19 pediatric cases and hospitalizations during the state’s fourth surge of the virus.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children in the 5-to-11 age group account for 40% of all pediatric COVID-19 cases nationwide, with more than 1.1 million new cases added over the past six weeks.

Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children say they fully support and highly encourage the vaccination of all eligible children, adolescents, and adults.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit www.myochsner.org or call 1-844-888-2772.