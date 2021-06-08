WATCH LIVE: NOPD provides updates on recent violent crime incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a seemingly never-ending spate of violent crime New Orleans, the NOPD is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to address recent incidents.
The briefing is being held at NOPD headquarters at 715 South Broad Ave.
