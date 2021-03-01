WATCH: Update from NOPD on the fatal shooting of Tulane Police officer/Court Constable Martinus Mitchum

Officer Martinus Mitchum

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Tulane University Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas, and Second City Court Constable Edwin Shorty, Jr. met to provide an updated timeline of events related to the fatal shooting of Tulane University Police officer/Court Constable Martinus Mitchum.

Officer Mitchum was a Tulane University police officer and reserve deputy constable.

He was working security at during a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School Friday night.

John Shallerhorn

According to police, 35-year-old John Shallerhorn tried to get into the game without a mask, and got into an argument with a school staffer.

That’s when Officer Mitchum intervened, trying to deescalate the situation. Police say during their interaction, Shallerhorn pulled out a gun and fatally shot Mitchum in his chest.