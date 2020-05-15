Watch Live: NOPD officials discuss double murder investigation

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officials discuss the latest on the triple shooting that left two people dead, including a 3-year-old boy, in Algiers.

According to investigators, NOPD officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lebouf Street and Vespasian Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, a woman and a 3-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and boy were transported to the hospital.

The 3-year-old died at the hospital, according to the NOPD.

Officers identified 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman as a suspect in the triple shooting.

Steadman was arrested on the morning of May 12 and booked into the Orleans Parish jail on charges of principal to second degree murder, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of a weapon, and resisting an officer.