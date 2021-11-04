NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says ‘Overall crime is down’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department held a media briefing to provide an update on violent crime in the community.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke at the conference discussing the efforts of the New Orleans Police Department.

“Overall crime is down,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Although crime is down as in the city Furguson mentioned that homicides are up 6 percent this year compared to last year.

With the holidays approaching, he reminds residents to do their best in securing packages as they are being delivered.

“We tend to see an increase in package thefts before we get into the season too deep, “said Ferguson.

He added, “Officers are remaining engaged and continue to remain engaged.”

One of the biggest challenges NOPD faces is manpower according to NOPD Superintendent.

A Recruitment and Retention team has been made to discuss recruitment and promotions.