ST. TAMMANY PARISH - On Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men for the burglary of a Covington-area gun store.

Over the past several months, investigators from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New Orleans Police Department, the Slidell Police Department and Louisiana State Police, have worked on a joint investigation relative to several gun store burglaries on the Northshore.