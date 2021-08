NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Public School District discussed COVID-19 back-to-school safety measures.

NOLA Public Schools detailed the importance of in-person learning, the District`s COVID Care Guidance, and provided access to mobile sites for vaccines and testing.

Mobile vaccinations and COVID-19 testing will continue to be integral to the preservation of in-person learning for students and educators throughout the 2021-2022 year according to the district.