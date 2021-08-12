NOLA-PS gives latest COVID-19 guidance plan update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As students head back to class, NOLA Public Schools updated the community on COVID-19 safety protocols.

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. said the city has to come together in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant.

By coming together he urges the community to wear masks and get vaccinated.

“Requiring masks is truly our best protection especially for our younger learners who are not eligible to get the vaccine at this time,” said Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

He reminded parents that accommodations can be made for individual students about distance learning options. Parents or caregivers who are interested in distance learning should contact their children’s individual schools.

For additional information refer to the NOLA-PS website.