11:00AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Brooke Laizer — Wintery precipitation will be beginning to end shortly across much of WGNO's viewing area. I-10 CLOSED west of Baton Rouge in both directions. I-55 is now closed from LaPlace to Ponchatoula all the way north to Louisiana's state border. The Causeway is also closed in both directions.

Send in your reports! Reports of sleet as far south and east as Lakeview in New Orleans. Icing has been reported in Laplace and Houma. Please avoid travel and stay off of the roads if possible!