NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell announced that the NOFD has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant is providing $15,908,086.53 in Federal funding to the New Orleans Fire Department, to hire 63 Firefighters.

The funding will cover 100% of the firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years.

Mayor Cantrell described the grant as a “huge win for the City of New Orleans.”