NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The annual Fleur de Lis drop at Jax Brewery will ring in the new year at midnight on Jan. 1. In 2017, the organizers of the New Year’s Eve event in New Orleans started dropping a 6-foot, 100-pound LED Fleur de Lis to kick off the city’s annual fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

And despite a recent surge in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, the show will go on and highlight an evening of festivities from the heart of the French Quarter in Jackson Square.