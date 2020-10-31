Watch: New Orleans officials discuss Saturday tarp distribution

Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans, in partnership with the New Orleans City Council, will distribute temporary 40 foot by 40 foot tarps to residents and businesses that experienced roof damage due to Hurricane Zeta.

Please see below for complete list of distribution sites.

Tarp Distribution Locations (9 AM to Noon):

District A: Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

District B: Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

District C (West Bank): Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.

District C (East Bank): New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Chartres Street and Homer Plessy Way

District D: Intersection of Desire and Law Streets

District E (New Orleans East): St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd.

District E (Lower 9th Ward): New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.