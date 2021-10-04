Watch Live: New Orleans & Company announces NOLAxNOLA, a series of live music events

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday afternoon, New Orleans & Company announced a partnership with New Orleans’ iconic nightclubs and music venues, to create NOLAxNOLA.

NOLAxNOLA is a branded series of live music events that will take place throughout the city from October 7 to 17.

The goal is to keep New Orleans’ music venues, musicians, and culture bearers strong and supported during this difficult time while following all safety guidelines.

The full concert lineup can be found here.

Speakers at the press conference included:

J. Stephen Perry, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company

Mark Romig, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of New Orleans & Company

Howie Kaplan, Owner of Howlin’ Wolf

Ben Jaffe, Creative Director of Preservation Hall