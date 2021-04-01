Watch: New Orleans City Officials discuss the importance of community vaccine efforts

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Ochsner Health and community leaders to discuss the importance of community vaccine efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically Ochsner Health’s event today in the Lower 9th Ward.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director, New Orleans Health Department, Dr. Victoria Smith, Associate Medical Director, Ochsner Health, and Anthony “Pastor J” Jeanmarie, Pastor, New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church spoke about today’s vaccine event.