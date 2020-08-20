Watch Live: New Orleans City Council members make final votes on new name for Jefferson Davis Pkwy

NEW ORLEANS – During Thursday’s regular meeting, the New Orleans City Council will consider a final ordinance to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway to Norman C. Francis Parkway.

Now, the Council is set to finally vote on the new name, which, if approved, will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

This will be both the 7th and 17th items on Thursday’s agenda.

“Removing the vestiges of Jim Crow from our public spaces is essential work. It does not solve our problems, but it is a small part of healing our society’s wounds. This change, driven by a community-led petition, supported by five current or former New Orleans Mayors, US Senator and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Congressmen, State Senators and even national figures like Stevie Wonder, is just the beginning of our work to defeat and dismantle systems and symbols of white supremacy and racism,” said Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno.

The City Planning Commission unanimously approved the name change at this earlier month’s meeting.