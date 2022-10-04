NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Across the country, Oct. 4 is National Night Out Against Crime Day, and celebrations, involving local law enforcement, are being held in almost every community, including in the City of New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department along with Mayor Cantrell has invited the city to join them in efforts to “raise crime prevention awareness, reduce crime and increase the support of local, state and federal law enforcement”. The day is celebrated annually with block parties and cookouts or just walks around the neighborhoods.

Since its beginning in1984, the initiative has grown from 2.5 million people in 23 states to 37 million people in over 15,000 communities from throughout the U.S. territories, Canada, and military bases worldwide.

Those in attendance will include:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson

Councilmember Oliver Thomas, District E

Councilmember Eugene Green, District D

Pastor Anthony Jeanmarie, New Philippians MBC

Darlene Cusanza, President and CEO, CrimeStoppers

Dr. Avis Williams, Superintendent of Schools, NOLA-PS