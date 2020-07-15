Watch: NAACP responds to JP DA not charging officers

METAIRIE – The NAACP is responding to the Jefferson Parish DA’s office’s decision not to pursue charges after the death of a narcotics suspect in JPSO custody.

Keeven Robinson, who was the focus of an undercover narcotics investigation for selling heroin and cocaine in Jefferson Parish, died May 10, 2018, while resisting arrest.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office concluded that Robinson’s cause of death was compressional asphyxia and blunt force injuries with acute asthmatic exacerbation, and the manner of death was homicide.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick announced on July 14 that his office will not seek criminal charges against the four JPSO narcotics agents involved in Robinson’s death.