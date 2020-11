BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - As the election drags on into day three, it's clear that small counties, or in Louisiana's case, parishes hold a lot of power when determining an outcome. Here's how the parishes voted.

John Couvillon with JMC analytics and Polling, says the way the state voted was not far against the norm. In metro areas like East Baton Rouge Parish and Orleans Parish it's normal to see a lot more blue. Where Hillary Clinton carried EBR Parish by 9 points in 2016, Biden got 14.