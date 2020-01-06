WATCH: Mayor Cantrell's 'Kick-off to Mardi Gras' at Gallier Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday morning, Mayor LaToya Cantrell along with City Council members and representatives from the Carnival Krewes kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a King`s Day event at Gallier Hall.

At the Mayor’s Twelfth Night Carnival season presser, Rex official James Reiss presented a special scroll of commendation and gratitude to NOPD Commander of Traffic Division, Avery Theard, citing the remarkable work of his officers year after year, parade after parade, street corner to street corner, keeping Mardi Gras krewes and the public SAFE.

The Krewe of Rex believes these officers are indispensable and crucial to Mardi Gras success, and took time today to remind all of their important role in our celebration.

In addition, Reiss made an announcement about Rex’s leading efforts towards a “greener” Mardi Gras with a heavy increase in recyclable bead and plastic cup throws in the 2020 parade.