WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell – ‘FEMA allots $59 million in disaster assistance, curfew lifted in Orleans Parish’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell updates New Orleans residents on Day 10 of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts from the press room in City Hall.

Highlights from the briefing include:

  • Mayor is very proud of strength and love the community has shown past 10 days
  • Gratitude for first responders and city employees
  • City Hall will open on Thursday at 7 a.m.
  • City suspended city-assisted voluntary transportation program, which moved more than 800 residents to areas outside the impact zone
  • City is preparing for return of residents from state-run emergency shelters starting Thursday
  • State agencies have been thoroughly inspecting nine senior living facilities closed by the city
  • City has evaluated several senior facilities have cleared them to reopen
  • Over 111K Orleans Parish households registered with FEMA disaster assistance
  • FEMA has approved $59 million for Orleans Parish residents
  • Entergy has reported 83 percent of the city has had power restored, 90 percent expected by nightfall
  • Curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning

