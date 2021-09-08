WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell – ‘FEMA allots $59 million in disaster assistance, curfew lifted in Orleans Parish’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell updates New Orleans residents on Day 10 of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts from the press room in City Hall.
Highlights from the briefing include:
- Mayor is very proud of strength and love the community has shown past 10 days
- Gratitude for first responders and city employees
- City Hall will open on Thursday at 7 a.m.
- City suspended city-assisted voluntary transportation program, which moved more than 800 residents to areas outside the impact zone
- City is preparing for return of residents from state-run emergency shelters starting Thursday
- State agencies have been thoroughly inspecting nine senior living facilities closed by the city
- City has evaluated several senior facilities have cleared them to reopen
- Over 111K Orleans Parish households registered with FEMA disaster assistance
- FEMA has approved $59 million for Orleans Parish residents
- Entergy has reported 83 percent of the city has had power restored, 90 percent expected by nightfall
- Curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning