WATCH: Mayor Cantrell talks safety preps for CFP National Championship weekend

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and external partners briefed the public on the City's public safety preparations in advance of College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.

Expect big traffic problems over the weekend and on game day.

People who are going to the French Quarter, CBD, Warehouse Dist, etc… for fun or for work should allow themselves extra time to arrive.

Along with the street closures around the Hard Rock site, there will be other street closures.

From 8:00pm to 4:00, there will be limited access to the French Quarter.

Most of Bourbon Street will be closed to any traffic – including coming from cross streets.

On Monday, much of Decatur Street will also be closed from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The city is suggesting that people use alternative transportation to the area, like walking or taking a rideshare service.

Also, the NOPD will have special, staggered shifts in the affected areas including 12 hour shifts on Monday.

The city is actively monitoring the weather for tomorrow morning. Mayor Cantrell says NOLA is expecting to take the brunt of the system from 10 A.M. to noon.

Residents should prepare for the possibility of 1-4 inches of rain and 70 MPH winds.