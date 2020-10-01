Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell talks Phase 3, reopening city

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell and city health officials are discussing the current COVID-19 data for Orleans Parish and the possibility of moving the city into Phase 3.

“Any increase in the phase – up to 3 – is definitely gonna be great for business so we’re absolutely excited,” Union Ramen Bar co-owner Jeff Gapultos said. “It’s something that we’ve been kind of mentally preparing for.”

Much of the New Orleans community agrees with Gapultos. However, Cantrell cautions that Phase 3 will likely have multiple incremental steps.