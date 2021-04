FOURCHON, La. (WGNO) — A dozen crew members are still missing. On Thursday morning, crews were supposed to send a dive team into the water around 5:30 A.M. and at this point, it is unclear if the crew left the dock due to weather.

Onboard when the vessel capsized were 19 crew members. So far, six have been confirmed rescued, one confirmed dead and 12 are missing. Hopeful that the missing crew members might be trapped inside, the diving team was going to investigate.