Mayor Cantrell, JP Morgan Chase officials announce investment program

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and officials from JP Morgan Chase are announcing a new program to invest in the City of New Orleans.

JP Morgan Chase will invest $5 million over three years as part of a major initiative to support citywide blue-green infrastructure, provide pathways to new career opportunities for residents as well as contract opportunities for local small businesses in the water economy, according to the company.

Cantrell said this partnership shows a commitment to the community that will allow citizens of New Orleans who are most disadvantaged to begin to build generational wealth.