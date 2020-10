NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell has the latest on Hurricane Delta as the storm continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous coverage of Hurricane Delta.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season