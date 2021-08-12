Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell says ‘we have to act now’ in COVID-19 update Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, provided a COVID-19 update at the City Hall.

Mayor Cantrell made an announcement stating that starting on Monday, August 16, indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants, breweries, gyms, concerts, Superdome events, adult performance venues, and casinos must show proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before entering an event.

Large outdoor venues with more than 500 people are also going to be required to show proof.