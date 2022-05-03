NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference to discuss her disapproval of Ordinance Cal. No. 33,625.

On April 26, Mayor Cantrell announced on social media, “for the first time in my tenure as Mayor to hereby veto the ordinance for the good of our City and the residents we serve.”

The Mayor’s full statement can be found here.

Council Vice President JP Morrell responded to the decision in a statement:

“On April 26, the Council received a letter from Mayor Cantrell vetoing Ordinance Cal. No. 33,625, which would empower the voters of New Orleans to decide whether the Council should be required to confirm certain high-ranking executive branch appointments.

The provisions for overriding a mayoral veto are set out in Section 3-113(3) of the Home Rule Charter. The Council must wait until its next regular meeting on May 5 to address the veto. At that meeting, or at the regular meeting on May 19, a two-thirds majority of the Council may vote to override the Mayor’s veto and approve Ordinance Cal. No. 33,625.”